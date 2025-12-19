Otedola Increases First HoldCo Stake In N15bn Share Acquisition

First HoldCo Plc has disclosed fresh insider share transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), led by a significant acquisition linked to major shareholder Mr Olufemi Otedola.

According to regulatory filings on the NGX platform, Calvados Global Services Limited, a company associated with Mr Otedola, acquired a total of 369.99 million ordinary shares of First HoldCo Plc on December 18, 2025.

The shares were purchased at an average price of N40.06 per share, marking one of the largest insider share acquisitions recorded by the company in recent years.

In another insider dealing, Bowarol Investment Limited, a company related to the Group Managing Director of First HoldCo Plc, Mr. Adebowale Oyedeji, purchased 1 million ordinary shares of the company.

The transaction was executed on December 16, 2025, at N33.96 per share on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange. Separately, a disclosure dated December 17, 2025, showed that Mr. Ini Ebong, Deputy Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, sold 11.78 million ordinary shares of First HoldCo Plc.

The sale was completed on December 12, 2025, at an average price of N31.14 per share. All the transactions involved ordinary shares of First HoldCo Plc and were conducted on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos. The company noted that the disclosures were made in compliance with NGX rules on insider dealings to promote transparency and market integrity.