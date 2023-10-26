Otedola Gifts All 750 Students Of Augustine University N1m Each

Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire business mogul and Chairman of Geregu Power on Thursday gifted no fewer than 750 students of Augustine University students N1 million each.

Otedola’s benevolence came after he was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University at the school auditorium located in Ilara, a town in the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Speaking during the event, the FBN Chairman also said every student enrolled at Augustine University for the 2023–2024 academic year, both new and returning students, will get a scholarship.

A total of N750 million (seven hundred and fifty million naira) has been donated towards scholarships.

The announcement was made during Otedola’s acceptance speech at the university, where he outlined his vision and commitment to the educational institution and its student body.

Otedola specified that the scholarship would benefit both returning and new first-year students.

The university has approximately 500 returning students and an estimated 250 new first-year students, making the scholarship donation applicable to around 750 students in total.

“I hereby announce a scholarship donation to Each returning student of the University and Each new first-year student of our University for One Million Naira Each towards the 2023 / 2024 session school fees of Each student.

“I am told that there are 500 returning students and about 250 new first-year students making a total Scholarship donation of N 750 Million (Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira). I hope this donation assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.” Otedola

This substantial financial aid aims to alleviate the burden on families affected by Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

In addition to the student scholarships, Otedola also announced further contributions to Augustine University.

He pledged N140 million for the furnishing of the recently completed Engineering faculty building and another N110 million for the installation of street lights around the campus and a new standby generating set.

This brings his total donation to a staggering N1 billion, aside from his earlier committed N2 billion for the construction of the Faculty of Engineering.

“I also donate N140 million towards the furnishing of the completed Engineering faculty building and a further N110 million towards the installation of Street lights around the campus and a new standby generating set.

This is in addition to my earlier pledge of N2 billion for the construction of the Engineering Faculty complex.” Otedola

While his speech was abundant in philanthropic announcements, Otedola also challenged the student body, particularly the new graduates, to excel in their future endeavours.

He urged them to be “employers of labour,” emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship in a nation that often prioritizes job-seeking over job-creating.

Mr. Otedola expressed confidence in the university’s Governing Council and Management to administer the funds efficiently.

He emphasized that the aim of the donation was not just to provide financial relief but to encourage academic excellence and national development.

The donation is considered historic in the context of higher education in Nigeria, setting a precedent for private philanthropy in the academic sector.

The scholarship is anticipated to have a significant and beneficial impact given the financial struggles that many Nigerian families experience, particularly when it comes to paying for high-quality education.

In a moving moment, Otedola disclosed that his efforts were emotionally driven as well, in line with the goals of his late father, who had wanted to see the university grow.

The news is probably going to be well-received and widely covered, acknowledging Femi Otedola’s generosity as a game-changer for Augustine University and higher education in Nigeria as a whole.

It also establishes a standard and invites other wealthy people to think about the far-reaching and long-lasting effects that these kinds of charitable deeds can have on the future of their country.