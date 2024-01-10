Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

New Telegraph reports that the donation was personally received on Wednesday by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The cheque for the one billion naira donation was presented by Otedola’s daughter, Tolani Otedola.

Confirming the donation, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, wrote via his account on the X platform: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr@jidesanwoolu, today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola, @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola, @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina.

“Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund.”