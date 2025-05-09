Otedola Congratulates Pope Leo, Shares Photo Of His Visit To Nigeria

Share

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, on Friday, congratulated the newly elected Pope, Robert Cardinal Prevost, known as Pope Leo XIV, on his historic emergence as the 267th pontiff.

Otedola, who serves as the chancellor of Augustine University, took to Instagram to share a photograph of the pontiff, at the time the Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, during his 2016 visit to the Augustinian community in Abuja, Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Governing Council, and Management of Augustine University Ilara, Epe, Lagos State, I, Femi Otedola CON, Chancellor, proudly congratulate our new Pope, Leo XIV, a devoted Augustinian Priest from whom our University draws its name and heritage.

“We are especially proud that His Holiness visited the Augustinian community in Abuja in 2016, where he commissioned key projects.

“We pray for God’s guidance as he undertakes the sacred responsibility of leading 1.5 billion Catholics around the world.”

After that visit almost a decade ago, the now-Catholic leader posted a photo of himself with Catholic leaders, some believed to have accompanied him from abroad, while others were Nigerian clergy dressed in black and white cassocks.

