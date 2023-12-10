Otedola Congratulates Dangote As $20bn Refinery Commences Production

Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola congratulated his friend and multi-billionaire, Aliko Dangote, as his refinery commences production on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Otedola took to his verified X account on Sunday, December 10, to describe the Dangote Refinery as the eighth wonder of the world as he shared a video showing when the first batch of petroleum was transported to the refinery.
According to Otedola, it cost Dangote the sum of $20 billion to complete the project which is the first government-recognized privately-owned petroleum refinery in Nigeria.
Otedola added that the Dangote Petrochemical Complex has the world’s largest single train and the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day.
He added that the refinery “is much more than just an industrial milestone; it’s a testament to the visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence of one of Africa’s finest and most dogged patriots.”
Otedola continued: “This refinery is a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians and Africans. It is also at the vanguard of championing environmental sustainability.
“With its Carbon capture technologies and storage processes it will capture up to 90%+ of the CO2 emitted and also play a significant role in reducing well-to-tank carbon emissions from crude oil maritime transportation, thereby playing its own role in helping Nigeria meet its target for net-zero emissions by 2060.