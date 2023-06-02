Otedola Celebrate Son’s 23rd Birthday, Says Papa Loves You

Famous Nigerian Billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola has penned down a heartfelt message on social media in celebration of his only son, Fewa Otedola on his 23rd birthday.

Otedole who took to his verified Twitter handle on Friday, June 2 to share a photo of himself and Fewa in celebration of his birthday assured him of his love, noting that he brings happiness to the family.

He tweets, “It’s Fewa’s birthday today. Happy Birthday my dear son, you bring so much happiness to our world. Papa loves you greatly.”

https://twitter.com/realFemiOtedola/status/1664622178535448579?t=DaGVMAK9py3CIffVUg1ZYg&s=19

It would be recalled that sometime in April, Otedola travelled to New York City, United States to begin a six-week vacation with Fewa.

The billionaire does not fail to celebrate his children on his social media pages as his children are among the only 10 people he follows on Instagram.

The billionaire is a son of a former governor of Lagos State, Michael Otedola, and has three other children which are singer, Tolani, disc jockey, Florence (popularly known as DJ Cuppy), and actress and fashion blogger Temi.