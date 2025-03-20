Otedola Bridge Fire: Outrage As Gas Plant Resumes Operation

Share

Business owners and residents of CMD Road around Otedola Bridge, Lagos, who were affected by the unfortunate inferno of Tuesday last week, have cried out over alleged inhuman treatment and disregard for their losses, especially the death of over 10 people.

They accused a gas company, whose truck allegedly caused the accident, of insensitivity as it was claimed they failed to sympathise with them or even share in their losses, but has rather continued to carry out its business activities.

It was learnt that the company has not deemed it fit to visit the family members of the deceased to commiserate with them since the unfortunate incident.

The incident, we were informed, will be the third one in which human lives and properties were lost to fire caused by trucks of the organisation.

It was revealed that the rickety nature of most of the trucks carrying flammable substance being sold by the company, has been responsible for the avoidable disaster.

A mechanic close to the site of the inferno disclosed that the company has resumed full operation after the incident without showing empathy with the victims who lost property and has also failed to locate and sympathise with families of those who lost loved ones to the incident.

It was further alleged that the owner of the company, a senior member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, has been boasting that he is well connected and that no one can prevent his company from operating.

A visit to the company on Tuesday showed that the company is in full operation with customers patronising them.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

