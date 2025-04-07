New Telegraph

April 7, 2025
Otedola Bridge: Car Plunges Into Canal After Accident

Otedola Bridge: Car Plunges Into Canal After Accident

In the early hours of Monday, April 7, a private vehicle plunged off the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that there were four passengers on board, but it is unclear whether there were any fatalities among the occupants.

However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who confirmed the incident in a post on its official X handle, said the driver was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

“Report of an accident of a car that fell from Otedola Bridge. The driver has been rescued and taken to the nearby hospital.

“There is backlog from Otedola Bridge to Berger inward Secretariat, but our officers are on scene managing the situation effectively.

“Other officers are also on ground doing the needful,” the statement added

This comes after a recent tragedy at the same location, where at least six people lost their lives when a gas-laden truck lost control and exploded in flames.

The latest accident has caused traffic to build up rapidly as motorists slow down while approaching the scene.

