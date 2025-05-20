OTC: Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential Amid Continental Collaboration

Share

At the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States, Nigeria showcased its oil and gas potential while calling on African countries to unite and fight energy poverty, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said there is the need for a decisive and unified action to unlock the country’s vast natural gas reserves.

He noted that the country held over 210 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, which is Africa’s largest and among the top 10 globally. He, however, warned that potential alone was not enough to generate growth.

He spoke at a programme hosted by Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) at the 2025 OTC. The theme of the session was: “Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilisation and Global Export Market.”

The minister reassured of Federal Government’s determination to transform Nigeria into a globally competitive and gas-powered economy. He stated that the government was investing heavily in processing plants, gas infrastructure pipelines, and distribution systems.

He explained that the investments were to make gas widely accessible for electricity, manufacturing, transport, and home use. He added that the FG was also dismantling barriers to industrial gas use with incentives created for sectors such as fertiliser production and modular gas hubs.

Ekpo said: "Nigeria holds over 210 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves; Africa's largest and among the top ten globally. "This resource is a divine gift, but it comes with a responsibility—to use it for sustainable development, job creation, industrialisation, and global energy security. Potential alone does not generate growth, action does."

The minister said the Federal Government had invested in some solution to increase gas penetration and access in the country as well as boost export.

According to him, some of such solutions included: Floating LNG (FLNG). He also noted that FG entered into a regional agreement such as the Nigeria–Equatorial Guinea Gas Pipeline, so as to commercialise stranded gas and boost exports.

Ekpo stressed that innovation and technology, including digital oilfield solutions, low-carbon gas processing, and emissions monitoring, would be key drivers in this transformation.

The minister said Nigeria must make its gas projects bankable and ESG-compliant to attract global investment amid shifting energy transition priorities, adding that indigenous companies should lead in this new energy era.

He said: “The future of gas in Nigeria is not just for multinational corporations, it belongs to every capable Nigerian entrepreneur ready to act.

“Nigeria’s gas potential is vast, but it is only through decisive, collective action that we can transform that potential into prosperity—both for our people at home and for our position on the global stage.”

Ekpo canvassed for greater investment in research and development as well as closer collaboration between academia, startups, and the private sector. Over 200 Nigerians, investors, exhibitors and foreigners are in attendance.

Oil Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, called on African nations to repatriate investments held overseas and channel them into the African Energy Bank to bolster the continent’s energy security.

He urged African countries to unite and fight energy poverty so as to boost energy access and drive economic prosperity in Africa. He said it was imperative for them to forge a united front in the fight against energy poverty across the continent.

He opined that by working together, African countries could overcome energy poverty, drive economic growth, and improve the lives of millions of people.

He explained that by pooling resources, African countries could invest in large-scale energy projects, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

He added that collaboration could facilitate the exchange of best practices, technologies, and expertise as well as accelerating progress in the energy sector.

The minister stressed the need for Africa to develop cohesive policies that are tailored to the continent’s unique circumstances. He warned that fragmented approaches would be ineffective in addressing the escalating energy deficit.

The theme of the Minister’s address was: “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Leveraging Innovation and Natural Gas for Sustainable Development.” “This conference is not a jamboree. It is a platform for Nigeria, and

by extension, Africa—to showcase its vast potential,” Lokpobiri said. He underscored the importance of regional collaboration, noting that APPO was a strategic entity established to devise shared solutions for the continent’s energy challenges.

He further stated that the African Energy Bank was scheduled to begin operations within the current quarter. During a meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Lokpobiri advised Ghana to draw lessons from Nigeria’s past experiences in the energy sector, particularly in avoiding early missteps.

In his address, Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdullahi, acknowledged Nigeria’s leading role in the region.

He stated that while Ghana is a relatively new player in the oil and gas sector, it was, however, eager to learn from Nigeria’s experiences and reforms, especially in the areas of local content development and climate policy.

“We will continue to consult Nigeria as we build a successful oil and gas industry. The collaboration between both countries remains strong,” Abdullahi said.

Seplat

Seplat Energy PLC said it was committed to leading Nigeria’s indigenous gas revolution, with a strong belief in energy for all, powered by gas, guided by sustainability and driven by Nigerian expertise.

The Managing Director, Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), Mr. Oladotun Isiaka, spoke at a panel session dubbed: ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilisation and Global Export Market’ organised by PETAN.

Isiaka also called for greater collaboration across the gas value chain to turn Nigeria’s gas potential into tangible prosperity.

He stated that Nigeria held a strategic opportunity to leverage its gas reserves for domestic development and global competitiveness, and that Seplat Energy was leading as a Nigerian independent, with strong operational and investment commitments in the domestic gas value chain.

He noted that indigenous leadership, backed by supportive policies and financing models, was critical to Nigeria’s gas sector growth. On Seplat Energy’s contributions to Nigeria’s gas development, Isiaka described the company as a leading supplier of processed gas to Nigeria’s domestic market – operating the Oben and Sapele Gas Processing Plant with combined capacity exceeding 300 MMscfd (supplying approximately 30 per cent of gasfired power generation in-country).

According to him, Seplat Energy is also developing the ANOH Gas Processing Plant – a 300 MMscfd facility expected to come online in 2025 under a joint venture owned equally by Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

He also noted that the SEPNU offshore gas had huge potential to develop for both domestic and export markets, with significant reserves close to infrastructure.

“Beyond the company’s focus on promoting clean energy access, its investment in gas development supports Nigeria’s Decade of Gas strategy with investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for clean cooking; and electrification pilots in underserved communities.

“Nigeria has over 200 Tcf of proven gas reserves; among the top 10 globally. The country stands at an inflection point: use gas to power its population, industrialise, and capture global export value.

Seplat Energy believes gas is not just a transition fuel — it is the growth engine for Nigeria’s energy future. “Gas must displace biomass (used in cooking) and oil-based fuels like diesel (used in power generation sets), which are prevailing energy sources in Nigeria,” Isiaka said.

PETAN

The Chairman of PETAN, Mr Wole Ogunsanya, emphasised the significance of Nigeria’s presence at OTC. Ogunsanya said: “This year’s event, under the Nigerian Pavilion, is set to highlight Africa’s growing role in the global energy sector.

“OTC 2025 promises to bring together top-tier industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders at the world’s largest energy event.” He noted that PETAN’s consistent participation over the years had significantly contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Ogunsanya recalled that two decades ago, the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) tasked PETAN with coordinating Nigeria’s activities at OTC, with the primary objective of attracting investment and fostering strategic partnerships.

He underscored the imperative for Nigeria to continue building capacity and driving value creation across the entire oil and gas value chain.

$8bn investment

Ogunsanya speaking during the PETAN Luncheon and Panel Session said PETAN’s consistent presence at the OTC had attracted over $8 billion in investments for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, the $8 billion in investments stemmed from equipment purchases, service partnerships, and project funding facilitated through relationships built at OTC.

He added that PETAN recently concluded a funding agreement for member companies to acquire equipment and that a new collaboration was initiated with Senegal to develop its offshore gas infrastructure.

He said: “Just last year, we supported the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with their roadshow, and all the oil fields they presented were fully subscribed.

This is why we are here annually, to connect with the global oil and gas community and bring value back to Nigeria.

“Senegal has invited countries like Canada, France, and Morocco for technical support, but they’ve also expressed a strong interest in collaboration with sub-Saharan Africa, specifically with Nigeria Gas Company (NGC).

“A government-to-government relationship is being explored for pipeline management. “The future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is bright. There’s a shift underway with divestments from international oil companies to indigenous firms, and we see it as an opportunity, not a setback.”

Last Line

“We cannot afford to be passive. PETAN is working tirelessly to support its members in acquiring critical equipment and raising funds. The Federal Government, the National Oil Company, and Nigerian E&P companies are united in this mission.

“Our goal is simple: to secure sustainable oil production and revenue generation to support national development. The era of halting production due to price fluctuations must end— we must be resilient, consistent, and forward-thinking,” Ogunsanya said.

