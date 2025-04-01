OTC: Lokpobiri, Chevron CEO, Others To Inaugurate Nigerian Pavilion –PETAN

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, will formally inaugurate the Nigerian Pavilion at the NRG Park, Houston TX, on Day 1 (Monday, 5th May 2025) of the 2025 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

He will be supported by the Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Jim Swartz, Executives of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) led by its Chairman, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, and the Managing Directors of International Oil Companies, Independent Oil companies, and other key industry stakeholders.

This will leave the Nigerian Pavilion open for the duration of the conference from May 5 to 8. These were contained in a statement by PETAN to unveil the programmr for the 2025 edition of the OTC under the Nigerian Pavilion powered by the association on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) Ltd and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The event line-up was announced by the PETAN Conference Chairman, Engr. Ibe Chubby Ibe and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Innocent Akuvue.

According to the statement, the association also announced that this years’ Central Theme is: “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Leveraging Innovation and Natural Gas for Sustainable Development.”

