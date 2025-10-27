OTC Approves Tantita’s Drone Security For 2026 Offshore Conference

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has officially approved a technical lecture by Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) for its 2026 edition, spotlighting the use of drone technology in offshore oil platform protection.

The presentation, scheduled for next year’s global gathering of energy innovators, will showcase Tantita’s pioneering efforts in leveraging unmanned aerial systems to monitor and secure Nigeria’s vast offshore assets.

The company’s Executive Director of Technical and Operations, Captain Dr Warredi Enisuoh, confirmed the development, noting that the approval reflects growing international recognition of Tantita’s operational success and technological innovation.

Enisuoh added that Tantita’s lecture would delve into real-time surveillance, threat detection, and collaborative frameworks for maritime security, aligning with OTC’s broader focus on digitalisation, sustainability, and cross-sector innovation in offshore energy.

He said: “The 2026 conference is expected to attract thousands of global stakeholders, including engineers, policymakers, and investors, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.”