New Telegraph

May 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. OTC 2025: ‘African…

OTC 2025: ‘African Energy Bank’s Capital To Hit $19 Billion’

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the capital base of the African Energy Bank will soon hit $19 billion. He explained that Afrexim Bank had disclosed that it has an exposure of nearly $14 billion for the bank.

He also noted that $5 billion is the initial take-off capital. He said the total sum would now be $19 billion. The minister spoke yesterday during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Pavilion, hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, US.

The theme of the 2025 PETAN conference is: “Africa’s Energy Renaissance: Leveraging Innovation and Natural Gas for Sustainable Development.”

Lokpobiri also expressed his approval of Donald Trump’s return as President of the United States, suggesting it could help decelerate what he termed the “hypocritical” global energy transition narrative. He added that such had put Africa at a disadvantage.

According to him, the prevailing global discourse on energy transition is largely influenced by geopolitical considerations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FG Begins Overhaul Of NYSC Scheme
Read Next

Power: FG Wants 1,200 Engineers Trained To Boost Manpower
Share
Copy Link
×