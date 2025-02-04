Otaru Of Igarra Suspends Ekuechi Masquerade Festival Over Insecurity

Share

The Otaru of Igarra and Akuku clan in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II on Tuesday announced the suspension of the Ekuechi masquerade festival in the area as a result of clashes that have threatened the security of lives and property and given rise to insecurity in the community.

Oba Saiki made this disclosure after a meeting with the traditional council and security agencies held at his palace in Igarra announcing that the suspension would become effective from February 15th.

According to him, the festival had resulted in a serious crisis as groups of masquerade and their followers clashed leaving many injured and properties destroyed in the community.

He noted that the festival which is an annual festival had snowballed into crisis thereby causing insecurity in the community.

He said “I am here to announce to you the suspension of the Ekuechi masquerade festival until further notice.

“I decided to invite the security agencies to inform them of what happened during the celebration of this year’s Ekuechi festival.

“It would be recalled that annually we do celebrate the Ekuechi festival as part of our tradition and culture in Igarra.

“What happened this year again on the Jan 26th, 28th and 29th of January, there was a crisis and serious fighting between two groups of masquerades and their followers which resulted in a series of injuries and destruction of properties.

“By the authority conferred on me and as the Clan head of Igarra I hereby suspend masquerades from coming out day or night effect from on the 15th of February till further notice,” he said.

The traditional ruler directed security agencies to arrest any group of people celebrating the festival either day or night.

He urged the security agencies to enforce the order by arresting any person flouting the law.

He disclosed that the Opoze age group has been directed to assist law enforcement agencies in monitoring and arresting any masquerade group flouting the order.

The Oshemdase of Igarra, High Chief Onimisi Oduwa said the suspension of the festival is in order and is supported by the Igarra Traditional Council.

Oduwa said that the idea to suspend the masquerade was to maintain peace in the community.

“Ekuechi festival is our culture that is celebrated every year. But due to rising insecurity in the community, the Otaru and the traditional council decided to suspend the festival for peace in the community.” Oduwa said

In attendance at the meeting were the Divisional Police Office of Igarra Division, Igarra Area Command of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies.

