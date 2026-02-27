OTACCWA: Nigerian Lost N5trn To Poor Harvest Storage In 2025

The Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded between N3.5 trillion and N5 trillion in post-harvest losses in 2025.

The President of OTACCWA, Mr. Alexander Isong, revealed this in an interview with reporters in Lagos. Isong also said the country lost an estimated 30 to 40 million metric tonnes of food across major value chains.

“In 2025, Nigeria lost an estimated 30 to 40 million metric tonnes of food to post-harvest inefficiencies across major value chains, particularly to- matoes, vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, fish, and root crops.

“In monetary terms, this trans- lates to approximately N3.5 trillion to N5 trillion in economic losses,” Isong said. He explained that the losses repre- sented food that had already been cultivated, harvested, and transported.

“When such volumes are lost due to inadequate cold storage, poor logistics, and weak infrastructure, the country is effectively losing Gross Domestic Product that has already been created.

“Farmers had already invested in land preparation, seedlings, fertilizer, labor, irrigation, and transport before these products were lost due to weak cold storage and logistics systems. “Post-harvest loss is not just an agricultural problem; it is an infrastructure and economic challenge,” he said.

Isong, who is also the Country Director – Nigeria for the World Agriculture Forum, noted that without certified cold chain systems, Nigeria would continue to struggle with food inflation, reduced farmer incomes, and limited export competitiveness.