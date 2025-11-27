Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa has celebrated his longtime colleague and industry heavyweight, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In the post shared on his social media handle, Osupa offers warm praises and a heartfelt prayer that has stirred reactions across the music community.

Osupa shared an emotional message honouring Pasuma, fondly called Oga Nla, describing him as a resilient, admirable figure whose contributions to Fuji music continue to inspire both fans and colleagues.

In his tribute, Osupa expressed gratitude for Pasuma’s life and prayed for divine protection, specifically asking God to shield the celebrant from untimely death.

READ ALSO:

The touching message, which blended affection, respect, and spirituality, quickly gained attention online as fans hailed it as a refreshing display of unity between the two music icons who were, for years, rumoured to be rivals within the Fuji genre.

Social media users trooped to the comment section to celebrate the camaraderie between the artistes, noting that their bond has become stronger in recent years despite past speculations of tension.

Osupa’s public show of love has been widely praised as a symbolic step towards sustained peace and friendship within the Fuji music sphere, with fans commending both artistes for demonstrating maturity and mutual respect.

Pasuma, who continues to enjoy a successful career spanning decades, has not yet issued a response, but supporters have flooded his pages with congratulatory messages, prayers, and tributes in celebration of his 58th birthday.