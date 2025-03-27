Osupa Dazzles As S’West Games Begin In Lagos

Share

The inaugural South West Games commenced with great fanfare at Lagos’ Mobolaji Johnson yesterday. The opening ceremony featured a captivating performance by renowned Fuji musician Saheed Osupa, who enthralled the audience of fans, athletes, officials, and distinguished guests.

The event showcased vibrant cultural displays, including a march-past by participating teams from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos States each highlighting their unique heritage.

Speaking on the significance of the Games, Akogun Lanre Alfred, President of the Organising Committee, said “The South West Games 2025 is an exemplary initiative that will promote sports development and deepen the historical and cultural connections among the South West states.

“It’s simply to create a platform for our youth to thrive, to develop their talent for the advancement of our region. We are grateful to all the South West Governors who endorsed this initiative because they all have the interest of the region at heart in terms of development.”

