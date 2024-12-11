New Telegraph

December 11, 2024
December 11, 2024
Osuoza To Oborevwori: Exceptional Leadership Exposes You To Hall Of Fame

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Michael Osuoza, has hailed the historic induction of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into the Hall of Fame of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide.

The commissioner said the outstanding recognition was a reflection of the governor’s exceptional leadership acumen, dedication to the progress of the state and unwavering commitment to advancing the Urhobo ethnic nationality.

He said the honour of the conferment of the prestigious ‘Omorotomo of Urhoboland’ title symbolized his enduring contributions to the unity, peace and progress of Urhoboland.

He said, “Your achievements motivate us all, and your legacies continue to inspire Deltans at home and in the Diaspora.”

