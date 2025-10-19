Osun’s Endless Political Crises

chairmen (even when court decisions had removed them) suggests federal agencies may be acting in ways that support APC interests. Security incidents like Akinlalu become points of polarisation: questions of who shot first, whether operatives are held accountable, whether investigatory processes are fair, become volatile in the public sphere. The Federal Government (AGF, Ministry of Finance) maintains that many actions (e.g. withholding funds, demands, account freezes) are responses to court rulings and constitutional imperatives, not partisan designs. Some legal delays, court transfers, and procedural issues are standard in Nigeria’s legal system; sometimes the state government itself causes delays (petitioning jurisdiction, etc.).

Defections and rumors may be as much about intra-party conflicts, personal ambition, and expectations of reward or leverage as about orchestrated plot. The latest is the Amotekun Akinlalu crisis. On September 30, 2025, operatives of Osun’s Amotekun corps were reportedly involved in a violent confrontation in Akinlalu village (IfeNorth LGA). Three people, Ibrahim Oyebamiji (26), Sefiu Oyebamiji, Abiola Olutayo, were killed; others were injured. The community alleged that Amotekun invaded with “two patrol vehicles and a private vehicle,” shot sporadically, and removed bodies.

The Amotekun command and state police offer conflicting versions. While Amotekun said its operatives were ambushed by armed hoodlums while responding to a distress call; locals and community leaders alleged the corps initiated lethal action. The police on the other hand said there was no ambush of any sort. In response, Governor Adeleke ordered a full investigation, dispatched a government delegation, held preliminary security council meetings, and insisted that any infraction would be met with consequences.

The Police moved the case to Osun SCID (Special Criminal Investigation Department) and say those responsible are being identified. Amotekun’s command claims the bodies of the dead included some of the attackers, and that its operatives had two rifles snatched during the incident. Beyond the human tragedy, the incident has become a focal point for debates over what powers Amotekun has; how accountability is ensured, and whether community security outfits can be politicized or used as instruments by either state or opposition forces. The opacity in the early days, the disagreements between Amotekun, police, and community leaders, feed a narrative of mistrust, especially given that many residents see similar incidents elsewhere used to stoke fear, mobilise political support, or discredit opponents.

Akinlalu as Mecca for political gladiators

On the 13th of October, Governor Adeleke who cut short his medical trip abroad paid a condolence visit to the royal father of Akinlalu, families of victims and people of Akinlalu town over the killing of three members of the town. Though, despite being out of the country, the number citizen had given a matching order, directing full investigation into the matter just as he vowed that those involved in the shooting among the operatives of Amotekun should be made to face the music. Governor Adeleke, accompanied by his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye and members of the House of Assembly and the state executive Council commiserated with victims and Akinlalu town, informing them that he headed straight to the town after his arrival from the United States. “I am truly sad. I was in the United States when the unfortunate incident happened.

I cut short my medical stay. I arrived late yesterday and I called my team we need to be here to empathize with the victims.” Governor Adeleke, who prayed for the victims, the families and the entire town commended the people of Akinlalu for their patience and embracing of peaceful push for justice, promising that those responsible for the killings will be brought to book. “I can tell you the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

There won’t be any sacred cows. Any Amotekun officer needed for interrogation by the police is to cooperate with the investigation. I have directed the Board chairman of Amotekun security service, AIG Wale Abbas Rtd. to cooperate with the investigation by the police”, the governor asserted at the palace. Reinforcing updates from the police, the Governor said suspects in the dastardly operation are being arrested by the police even as he urged the town people to supply names of Amotekun operatives they know are involved in the incident. Few hours later, the leading governorship aspirant in Osun APC, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly called AMBO, also declared scholarships to the highest academic level for the children of the victims of the incident just as the movement promised an immediate construction of an ultramodern police division in the town.

Speaking during the visit, the symbol of the movement, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji said AMBO Movement would spare no efforts to support the families of the victims that lost their lives to the incident. Oyebamiji, who expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the parents and families of the deceased, vowed to work assiduously with the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.

“Our leader, former Governor of Osun and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been very supportive and working seriously to ensure that none of the culprits goes unpunished. We will continue to support your town to restore peace. We pray God to continue to shower His mercy on the parents and families of the victims.” The Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oluwabusola Aborisade, commended the Governor for the various projects in the town and pleaded with him to press hard to ensure the perpetrators are punished for killings of his people.

The Convegence

Security incidents, court rulings, budget impasse and shifting loyalties are converging in a way that has many residents asking whether the state is being squeezed, through legal, fiscal, and political means, ahead of key electoral contests. Observers believe that the four intertwined issues: the Amotekun killings in Akinlalu; the dispute over local government funds, defections among lawmakers from the ruling PDP and recurring claims of a coordinated plot to weaken Governor Adeleke and his administration. The end is however not in sight.