Osun@32: Adeleke Urges Citizens To Create State That Will Prosper Economically

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged citizens to work together in order to create a state that will prosper economically.

Adeleke who stated this on Sunday while delivering his speech to commemorate the state’s 32nd birthday said the occasion represents a crucial turning point in Osun’s history.

According to him, on August 27, 1991, former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida separated Osun from Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said, “I am honoured to address you today on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of our beloved Osun State. On August 27th, 1991, our state was carved out from the old Oyo State.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great state. As we reflect upon the journey, let us acknowledge what shaped our state and chart a course for a brighter and more prosperous future.

“Our state’s creation was the outcome of the struggles of our people. The founding fathers worked hard to realize the vision. The struggle started as early as the 1950s with a series of commissions of inquiry in the old Oyo State.

“The doggedness of the founding fathers was rewarded on August 27th 1991, when General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida created nine states including Osun state with Osogbo as the capital.

Adeleke Directs Review Of Osun State Disability Bill “This marked the recognition of our unique cultural heritage and rich history. The creation of Osun State was a testament to our collective determination to achieve self-governance and development “Over the past three decades, Osun State has demonstrated its strength in various fields. Osun has been growing from strength to strength. “We have achieved a lot under our five-point agenda on workers’ welfare, gratuities and pension; education, affordable health care, state and social security and human capital development have yielded a skilled workforce that contributes significantly to the growth of our state and the nation. “In conclusion, the 32nd anniversary of Osun State’s creation reminds us of our shared commitment to progress and development. “Let us honour the sacrifices of our forebears by embracing our strengths, addressing our weaknesses, seizing opportunities, and confronting threats. “By working together with determination and unity, we can build an Osun State that thrives economically, socially, and culturally. “As we embark on this journey, let us remain unwavering in our resolve to leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come.”