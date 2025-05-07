Osun Youths Give Adeleke 7-Day Ultimatum Over Housing Exploitation

Share

Youths in Osun State, under the aegis of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the State government, demanding urgent intervention in the worsening housing crisis and rampant exploitation by landlords and estate agents.

Speaking during a press briefing in Osogbo on Monday, the Speaker of the Assembly, Fatomi Hammed, warned that failure to act within the stipulated time would compel the youth to stage what he described as “the largest peaceful protest in the history of Osun State.”

Fatomi highlighted a surge in complaints from residents—especially young people—over unjust inspection fees, exorbitant advance payments, and the lack of accessible legal channels for redress.

“We are appealing to the Osun State Government and the House of Assembly to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves,” he said.

“If nothing is done within seven days, we will have no choice but to mobilize for a massive peaceful protest.”

He emphasized the unity and resolve of the youth: “We have one voice, one message, and one demand—to end the widespread exploitation in the housing sector that continues to suffocate the people of Osun State.”

Fatomi described the situation as a full-blown crisis, citing numerous accounts from students, job seekers, newly employed civil servants, newlyweds, and professionals who have fallen victim to corrupt housing practices.

“Agents are charging outrageous inspection fees with no guarantee of a suitable property. Others collect large advance payments or agency fees, only to disappear or deny access to the promised accommodation,” he said.

He also condemned the lack of legal recourse for victims, leaving many stranded or forced into substandard housing.

“It is now common practice for agents to inflate rent—sometimes doubling or tripling the actual cost. These actions are not just unethical; they are criminal, yet they persist unchecked, worsening the housing crisis.”

Fatomi noted that the Youth Assembly had exhausted all diplomatic avenues in urging the government to act.

“As the voice of Osun youth, we have taken proactive steps. We submitted formal appeals to both the state government and the House of Assembly, demanding immediate measures to curb the excesses of landlords and estate agents, establish a tenant complaint and redress system, and enforce the right to fair and affordable housing,” he said.

The Youth Assembly urged the government to respond decisively before the ultimatum expires.

