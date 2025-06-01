Osun Youth Dialogue: Stakeholders Harp On Inclusion

Share

Youths in Osun State have been urged to look beyond political appointments and embrace broader opportunities for meaningful participation in governance and state development.

This call was made during the Osun Youth Dialogue, themed “The Role of Youth in Good Governance”, held in Osogbo on Saturday.

The dialogue aimed to foster critical conversations around youth inclusion in leadership, policy-making, and sustainable development in the state.

Speaking at the event, the convener and Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Abdumajeed Oladimeji-Oyeniyi, emphasized that governance is not limited to political office-holding.

He explained that the forum was designed to help youths assess their current role in governance and explore other impactful sectors such as agriculture, ICT, and entrepreneurship.

“It’s not just about being appointed. There are many capable young people who are not in office but deserve opportunities. This dialogue is about engaging ourselves and pushing for empowerment across sectors that matter,” he said.

Oladimeji commended the Ademola Adeleke-led administration for setting new records in youth inclusion, citing the emergence of the youngest member ever in the Osun State House of Assembly as a sign of the administration’s commitment.

“We are privileged to have a governor who truly believes in the youth. The representation we see today in government has never happened before,” he added.

Also speaking, Comrade Adetunji Ajala, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community and Grassroots Engagement, highlighted key policy frameworks introduced to promote youth development, including the Modern Youth Law and the People Living with Disabilities Policy.

“Good governance starts with sound policies. These laws are empowering tools not just for active youth participation but also for ensuring inclusivity, especially for youths living with disabilities,” Ajala noted.

He stressed the need for sustained youth engagement beyond urban areas, advocating for more community-based dialogues across the state to reach marginalized populations.

“The most important empowerment now is mental—changing what the youth believe about governance and their roles. We must keep engaging, listening, and equipping them with the right tools to shape their future,” he added.

As part of the resolutions reached at the event, a Youth Committee is to be formed to present targeted demands to the state government, particularly in the areas of ICT and agriculture, in a bid to deepen youth empowerment.

Amb. Moses Adewuyi (M-STAR), Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 2025 Osun Youth Dialogue, said the event was designed to encourage collective brainstorming among young people on how to become self-reliant.

“Youth are the strength of the nation. Their creativity and innovation must be harnessed through active participation in good governance,” he said.

Adewuyi praised the state government for creating an enabling environment for youths to contribute meaningfully to policy discussions and advised the administration to continue promoting youth-focused programs that drive societal progress.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Hon. Olagunju Moshood Olalekan, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth development, describing youths as central to the state’s growth.

He highlighted various initiatives launched by the present administration, including the Imole Youth Corps, which aims to create employment opportunities and nurture leadership among young people.

Olalekan said mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the sustainability of youth-oriented projects, and he lauded Governor Adeleke for releasing funds for impactful programs.

“Governor Adeleke has been proactive in addressing youth-related issues, and we must support his efforts to elevate Osun State to greater heights,” he concluded.

