Osun: You Can’t Conduct Fresh LG Poll, AGF Tells Adeleke

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called on the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke not to conduct any fresh local government election in the state. Fagbemi urged the governor to respect the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, which restored local government officials removed in 2022.

The controversy stems from the 2022 local government elections held under the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, which were later nullified by the Federal High Court in Osogbo just days before Adeleke assumed office.

Following the ruling, Adeleke removed the elected officials and replaced them with caretaker committees. Fagbemi in a state ment released last night addressed concerns raised by Adeleke over the ruling, clarifying its legal implications and advising against any actions that may violate the constitution.

“My attention has been drawn to the public outcry of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke concerning the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure division delivered on the 10th day of February 2025 in Appeal No CA/AK/272/2022 which nullified and set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, delivered on 25th day of November 2022,” the statement partly read.

“It has become necessary to issue this public notice to remove doubts, fears, and uncertainties created by misrepresentations and disinformation concerning the legal effect of the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

“Putting matters in proper context, the event that led to the two judgments was that during the term of the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, elections were held in all the local governments of Osun State and winners were sworn in.

“However, a few days before the swearing-in of Governor Adeleke, the Federal High Court Osogbo delivered the judgment referred to above in which it nullified the election of the Local Government elected officials and removed them from office.

“As soon as Governor Adeleke assumed office a few days after the judgment, he issued an executive order for the physical removal of the elected officials and replaced them with caretaker appointees,” the AGF added.

Speaking further, he noted that the ruling was subsequently challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn the Federal High Court’s judgment, thereby reinstating the removed officials. “Meanwhile, the APC that was a party in the Federal High Court case referred to above appealed against the judgment.

