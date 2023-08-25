Osun Workers Urge Adeleke To Resuscitate Vehicle Refurbishing Loan

The leadership of the civil servants in Osun State has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to approve the resuscitation of the Vehicle Refurbishing Loan obtainable for various categories of public servants.

This is part of the requests pushed forward to the Governor by the Chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Osun State Council, Comrade Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, at the Council Year 2023 Civil Service Week/Award Day Celebration, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Arapasopo who commended the governor for prompt payment of salary and pensions said Adeleke’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state was worthy to be celebrated.

Other requests pushed forward to the Governor by the labour leader are; training and retraining of the workers, elongation of workers to grade level 15, minimum wages, promotion, conversion and advancement, Subsidy, and palliatives among other requests.

The labour leader noted that the requests if given approval will be part of the commitment of the current administration to the welfare of workers in Osun in view of the fact they are the instruments through which government policies and programmes are effectively being implemented and delivered.

He said: “I want to appreciate His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun state, for gracious, seamless and rancour-free approval by his people-centred administration for the welfare packages for active and retired workers at both state and local government levels, e.g Salary payment as and when due, prompt payment of pensions, kick-starting payment of backlogs of salary arrears among others.

“This is worthy of celebration, that in 9 months, Mr Governor has attended to several workers’ requests in Osun State. I am on the note, appealing to the Osun State Government to continue with these good gestures towards putting smiles on the faces of workers.

He, however, charged the workers to be more committed to their duties saying honesty, commitment, hard work, and dedication to duty pay.

Earlier, in his lecture, Comrade Adeyemi Rufus while speaking on the topic: Celebration of Excellence As A Motivating Tool Towards Effective And Efficient Public Service”, charged civil servants to always see themselves as one and work as a team.

Rufus further said that, in a bid to achieve efficiency there was the need for workers to respect other people’s opinions since nobody is Mr known All.

“In my own opinion and judging by moral standards, I proffer four basic principles out of many that will invariably help our excellence.

“See each other as created in the image and likeness of the creator himself which you are also, respect other people’s opinion, you are not Mr. Known all, be focused, always fix your eyes on the dictate and the demand of yours and assigned duties and lastly, improve your network which is your network”.

He however commended the governor for running a worker’s friendly administration, saying what the governor has done within the space of eight months, has never been done by any governor, in terms of the welfare of workers.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke while responding assured the workers that all their requests would be looked into.

Adeleke who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi commended the workers for their commitment to duties, restating the commitment of the government to worker’s welfare.

New Telegraph reports that awards of recognition were presented to some workers who have distinguished themselves as well as retired workers and some notable Nigerians.