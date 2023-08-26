Osun Workers Urge Adeleke to Resuscitate Vehicle Refurbishing Loan

Leadership of the civil servants in Osun State, has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to approve the resuscitation of Vehicle Refurbishing Loan obtainable (VRL) for various categories of public servants. This is part of the requests pushed forward to the governor by the Chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Osun State Council, Comrade Christopher Abimbola Ara- pasopo, at the Council Year 2023 Civil Service Week/ Award Day Celebration, held yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital. Arapasopo, who commended the governor for prompt payment of salary and pensions, said Adeleke’s commitment to welfare of workers in the state is worthy to be celebrated.

Other requests pushed forward to the governor by the labour leader are: training and retraining of the workers, elongation of workers to grade level 15, minimum wages, promotion, conversion and advancement, Subsidy and palliatives. The labour leader noted that the requests, if given approval, will then be commitment of the current administration to the welfare of workers in Osun in view of the fact that they are the instruments through which government policies and programmes are effectively being implemented and delivered.

He said: “I want to appreciate His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, for gracious, seamless and rancor-free approval by his people centered administration for the welfare packages for active and retired workers at both state and local government levels. “It is worthy of celebration that in nine months, Mr. Governor has attended to several workers’ requests in Osun State.” He, however, charged the workers to be more committed to their duties saying honesty, commitment, hard work, and dedication to duty pays.

Earlier, in his lecture, Comrade Adeyemi Ru- fus while speaking on the topic: Celebration of Excellence as a Motivating Tool towards Effective and Efficient Public Service”, charged civil servants to always see themselves as one and work as a team. Rufus further said that, in a bid to achieve efficiency there was the need for workers to respect other people’s opinion since nobody is Mr. know all.

He however commended the governor for running a worker’s friendly administration, saying what the governor has done within the space of nine months, has never been done by any governor, in terms of welfare of workers. Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke while responding assured the workers that all their requests would be looked into. Adeleke, who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, commended the workers for their commitment to duties, restating the commitment of the government to worker’s welfare.