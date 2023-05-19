Osun Workers Kick Against Proposed Staff Audit

—exercise not to witch-hunt any workers-Gov

The leadership of the Labour Movement in Osun State has kicked against the staff audit proposed by the state government and demanded a proper briefing on the exercise.

The position of the Labour leaders was sequel to the circulation of forms among workers by a consulting firm hired by the state government to count the number of workers on its payroll.

But the leadership of the Joint Labour Movement comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, rising from a meeting said it rejected the exercise going by hardship experienced by workers and pensioners in the past, after such an audit.

The group’s letter to the Osun Head of Service read in part, “At the end of the emergency meeting of the above Labour Centres comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council which deliberated extensively on a purported 2023 Staff Audit Forms in circulation among the workers of Osun state, resolved as follows:

“1. that the Joint Labour Movement in the state rejects in its entirety, the circulation of the purported illegal forms by SALLY TIBBOT CONSULTING.

“2. that considering the past experiences of Osun workers in exercises of this nature, the entire joint Labour Movement in the state totally rejects any form of a contractual agreement or consultancy service(s) that will further bring untold hardship on the workers and pensioners of Osun state.”

Reacting, the state Government has allayed the fears of labour leaders over ongoing staff audit, clarifying that the exercise is not to witch-hunt or an agenda to sack workers in the state service.

In a statement by Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the government says it has taken note of the concerns of labour leaders as the Governor has directed a review of the issues raised by the union leadership.

While describing the relationship between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the labour movement as unprecedented in Osun state, the government noted that there was no hidden agenda to sack workers through the ongoing staff audit.

Osun State government maintained that the welfare of labour is the priority item on its governance agenda, assuring all stakeholders that no anti-labor policy can surface under the watch of the current labour-friendly administration.

The government added that the request of the labour leadership to be part of the audit process is being looked into.

