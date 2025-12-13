Osun Wins 2025 PHC Leadership As Adeleke Vows Further Dividends

Osun State has once again won the 2025 Primary Health Care Challenge, with Governor Ademola Adeleke vowing to pursue the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

Recall that Osun had won the 2024 PHC challenge, making the 2025 win a back-to-back win for the state of the living spring under Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The PHC Leadership Challenge is a collaborative initiative designed to incentivise and recognise exceptional leadership in the delivery of Primary Healthcare (PHC) services across Nigeria.

Implemented by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in partnership with the UNICEF and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), and supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).

The challenge encourages states to enhance PHC systems, thereby enforcing equitable access to essential health services for all Nigerians.

This is to fast-track the implementation of the Seattle Declaration, a commitment signed by all State Governors at the National Economic Council meeting in November 2019; to elevate Primary Healthcare on the political agenda, promote accountability, and drive measurable improvements in health outcomes.

Thirteen (13) awards are to be won annually, that is, the Best Performing and most Improved State and a runner-up in each of the regions and the National Recognition for the overall Best Performing State.

The maiden edition of the Gala/Awards night ( which was mainly based on states’ performance in 2022) was held on the 17th of May, 2023, whereas Borno State emerged as the overall winner.

Ondo State and Ogun State emerged as the winners and runners-up, respectively, in the South-West zone at the maiden edition. Osun State came 4th in the zone and 26th in the country then.

Osun’s records improved from fourth position under the previous APC government of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the first position under Governor Adeleke in 2024, with a 500,000 award. The governor had ploughed back the 2024 cash award for the further improvement of the PHCs across the state.

For the 2025 edition, Osun State emerged as the winner of the award in the South-West, while Ogun State came 2nd. Both States went home with $500,000.00 and $400,000.0,0, respectively.

It is on record that Osun is the only state that came first in 2024 and still retains the position in 2025.

The representative of the Osun state governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is the deputy Governor of Osun state, commended the organisers for their due diligence and recognition of the genuine efforts of state governments to improve access to primary health care.

“Osun state government is committed to continuous delivery of good governance and democratic dividends. I commend our team for this impressive outing. I hereby direct the leadership of the health sector to ensure that Osun emerges the overall Best winner for the whole country in the next edition”, the Deputy governor quoted the governor as saying.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Hon Jola Akintola, commended Governor Adeleke for his huge commitment and investment in the health sector, describing the award as “a validation of the Governor’s exceptional performance in office.

In his words, “I want to humbly congratulate my Principal, the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, for this award. I specially appreciate him for making us proud in the health sector. His investment in the sector has yielded a lot of positive results.

This reflected conspicuously at the 2025 Health Sector-wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) held between the 12th and 14th of November, 2025, whereas Osun State performed creditably well in the Overall Performance Rating.

“In the same vein, I am profoundly grateful and congratulate the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, who doubles as the Chairman of the PHC Task Force in Osun State, for his exceptional leadership.

“I equally appreciate the SSG, the Chief of Staff, as well as the Head of Service for this award. You have all made us proud. You created the enabling environment for us to perform.

“I thank every member of the formidable team of political office holders piloting the affairs of the Health sector, right from the Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr Adekunle Akindele; Special Adviser on Primary Health, Dr Michael Oyerinde; Special Adviser Health Management Board (HMB), Dr Awoyemi; Senior Special Assistant on Health, Mrs Sherifat Akanmu; Chairman Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA), Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji; Chairman HMB, Dr K.K. Akinroye; Chairman State Primary Health Care Development Board (SPHCDB), Alh. Tajudeen Adisa; Chairman UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital (UTH), Barr. Niyi Owolade and the Chairman of Osun Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (OSEMSAS), Dr Waheed Oni”

“To our dedicated healthcare workers in the State, right from the Accounting Officers of all the afore-mentioned MDAs and their counterparts in other Ministries, most especially, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Isiaka Adekunle; the Immediate past Executive Secretary (ES) SPHCDB, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi; incumbent Executive Secretary (ES) SPHCDB, Dr. Sina Igbalaye; the ES OSHIA, Dr. Rasaq Akindele; the PS HMB, Dr. Abayomi Oni; the Chief Medical Director of UTH, Dr. Babatunde Afolabi; PS Cabinet Office, Mr. Olusoji Wojuade; ES Osun State Agency for Control of AIDS (OSACA), Dr. Segun Daramola; PS Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mrs. Yetunde Esan and the General Manager, OSEMSAS Dr. Olapade. You all deserve commendation for your commitment to duty and support for this administration. You actually won the award for us”, the Commissioner noted.