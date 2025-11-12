‘Osun Will Not Be Passage For Illicit Drugs’, Says  Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the fight against drug abuse, declaring that the state will not serve as a transit route for illicit drugs.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, during a courtesy visit by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Ministry of Federal Affairs, and 30 secondary school students under the Imole War Against Drug Abuse (IWADA) initiative, the governor praised the progress made in combating Substance abuse among young people in the state.

Adeleke described the IWADA project as one that is “close to his heart,” emphasizing that it represents more than a government programme — it is a mission to safeguard the future of Osun’s youth. “Drug abuse is a threat to that future. It destroys health, families and dreams,” he warned.

While commending the NDLEA for its dedication and courage in tackling drug-related crimes, Adeleke called on the agency to intensify its operations across state borders and local communities.

“Let us ensure that our State is not used as a passage for illicit drugs. We must protect our young people from these dangerous influences,” he said.

The governor also applauded the Federal Ministry of Federal Affairs for its collaboration and steady support in driving the IWADA initiative, describing the partnership as crucial to the campaign’s success.

Assuring continuous government backing, Adeleke pledged to provide the necessary resources to extend the campaign’s reach to all parts of the state. “My government will continue to support IWADA in every possible way,” he stated.

As the 2025 phase of the campaign winds down, the governor expressed optimism that the state’s collective efforts will yield lasting results.

“Together, we can raise a generation free from drug abuse and make our State a beacon of hope, health and prosperity for other States to emulate,” Adeleke concluded.

Speaking, Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Mrs Adenike Adeleke said the Imole War Against Drug Abuse (IWADA) campaign has made significant strides in addressing drug abuse among youths and adolescents in Osun State, Nigeria.

She praised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s moral and strategic support, noting his commitment to sustaining the campaign.

According to the Commissioner, since the launch of the IWADA in March, the initiative has visited nine federal constituencies, impacting around 96,000 students across approximately 110 schools.

Itemising some of IWADA’s achievements, Adeleke said that the team has taken a war against drug abuse campaign to schools, to educate students and sensitisation and raise public awareness with the placement of IWADA song on radio stations.

“IWADA’s key achievements include, but are not limited to, the renovation of the NDLEA Rehabilitation Centre: Upgraded from a four-bed to a twelve-bed facility, IWADA Clubs: Established and visitation to schools, meeting weekly to educate students, Awareness and Sensitisation: IWADA song played on radio stations; 24/7 emergency phone number created

She disclosed that an arrangement has been concluded for the next phase: Door-to-door sensitisation in communities, villages, motor parks, and markets (ID2D 2026)

The campaign aims to combat drug abuse, a pressing issue affecting Osun State’s youth, and promote a healthier society”, she concluded.

Tunde John Omotosin, the Zonal Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Zone 9, covering Oyo and Osun states, appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke and IWADA’s commitment and efforts at sensitising young citizens on the dangers of illicit drugs.

Omotosin, who said the agency will not relent in its effort, said clubbing drug abuse is the key to securing a future for youths and students.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Adeleke was later presented with an award of excellence by the NDLEA for outstanding performance in curbing drug abuse among the youths through the War Against Drug Abuse initiative.