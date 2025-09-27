Osun Waste Handlers Back Adeleke Govt On Flood Prevention

…Call for Proper Waste Disposal

The Association of Waste Management Handlers in Osun State has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke and key government officials for their proactive steps in addressing sanitation challenges amid warnings of possible nationwide flooding.

At a press briefing held on Friday at its Secretariat in Ayegbaju Market, Osogbo, the association praised Governor Adeleke, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Muyiwa Adejoorin, as well as the General Manager of the Osun Waste Management Agency (OWMA) and his team, for what it described as timely interventions in tackling environmental issues across the state.

Chairman of the association, Dr Ogunbamiwo Henry Femi, who signed the statement, stressed that blocked drains and indiscriminate waste disposal, especially on road medians, were among the major causes of flooding.

He called on government agencies, community leaders, and residents to intensify efforts in proper waste management, clearing of waterways, and responsible refuse disposal.

“The association reaffirms its commitment to partner with government and communities to promote a cleaner, safer environment,” the statement read.

“We urge residents to fully cooperate with waste collectors during this critical period and always. Together, we can reduce the impact of flooding and protect the well-being of our people.