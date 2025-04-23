Osun Warring Communities’ Monarchs Meet With Peace C’ttee

Share

The traditional rulers of three Osun State warring communities Ifon, Erin-Osun, and Ilobu – yesterday met with the peace committee constituted by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The three communities in the Orolu and Irepodun local government areas have been at war over boundary issues, resulting in loss of life and property.

Adeleke had in the last two years declared curfew in the towns eight times with a view to stopping escalation of violence in the areas but did not yield positive results.

However, the peace committee chaired by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and co-chaired by a human rights activist, Waheed Lawal, met with the affected monarchs in Osogbo. It was learnt that the three traditional rulers pledged their commitment to peaceful resolution of the boundary crisis.

Sources at the meeting revealed that some grey areas are yet to be fully addressed but panel was able to secure significant commitment from the traditional rulers who are ready to allow “give and take” and take in the interest of peace.

Lawal said the committee in its effort to ensure lasting solution have heard the grievances of the indigenes of the three towns and also visited the buffer zones that is creating the crisis.

