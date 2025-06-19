Osun Warns CBN, AGF Against Diverting LG Funds To Private Account

Share

The Osun State Government has raised the alarm over an alleged move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to pay local government allocations meant for the state into private accounts linked to individuals without lawful authority.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, the state described the plan as not only unconstitutional but also a direct violation of Nigeria’s public finance laws and regulations.

According to the commissioner, the state government became aware of an alleged conspiracy between the two federal institutions aimed at undermining ongoing legal proceedings at the Supreme Court regarding the administration of local government funds in Osun.

“We are of the strong view that this act is not only illegal but a gross violation of due process and the Nigerian Constitution.”

