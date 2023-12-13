Osun varsity aims to be among top 10 in Africa

That Nigeria’s university educational system rating has plummeted in recent years is stating the obvious. This has negatively impacted on the quality of graduates churned out every year. Corroborating this assertion, a former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran noted that the university curriculum being implemented in Nigeria is producing “parasites and unemployable graduates”. He lamented in his book entitled: ‘Some thoughts on education in Nigeria’, that part of emerging challenges bedevilling university education in Nigeria is disregard for the purpose and essence of university education. Adeniran is not the only one lamenting the anomalous situation in Nigeria’s ivory towers. A former managing director of the old Daily Times conglomerate, university teacher, and immediate past pro-chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi was quoted by the Guardian newspaper of October 9, 2023 to have said: “I am the immediate past pro-Chancellor, and Chairman of council, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, and I remember writing a paper that things were not very good with our education system.”

He further opined that any country that lacks educational push is doomed; adding that with the condition of the public universities, some of them might not survive the next 25 years. But the Osun State University, a multi-campus institution, which has its main campus in Osogbo, the state capital and which was founded in 2006, has been described by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Wale Oladipo as one university whose exceptional uniqueness in excellence stands unrivalled in Nigeria today. And also that it is now synonymous with peace, academic excellence, high morality, and commitment to institutional vision. He posited that Osun Varsity has been in the news for positive projection in the last two years on issues of grant-winning, laurels and academic distinctions.

He described the efforts of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, as commendable for being on top of academic and administrative issues within 22 months of assumption of office, In terms of research capabilities, a team of researchers led by Professor Monsuru Adeleke of the Zoology Department won $1.45 million research grant from Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation, just as two scholars, namely, Professor Olukoya Ogen and John Agbonifo, won one million Euros for an African research project entitled “The European Union and Africa in a multi-crises world”.

It is equally noteworthy to say that Professor Odunayo led a team of researchers, and won $65,000 from the Government of Germany for biodiversity research. The university also emerged as one of the very few universities in Africa to host Carnegie fellows this year. It hosted two fellows from two American universities for three months between June and August on collaborative engagements relating to curriculum development, mentoring and research. Interestingly, four of the university researchers between 2022 and 2023 won a total of N80 million, as research grant from TETFund for the execution of various research projects, while Professor Olukoya Ogen of the History Department emerged as the first university in Nigeria to win the prestigious UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD) worth $100,000 among others. Aside, the university provides extant welfare support schemes for staff and students in all cadres, with the staff volunteer scholarship award under the indigent but diligent scholarship scheme, with corporate organizations and individuals voluntarily playing their part to project the university to higher level. From engineer Tunde Ponle scholarship award scheme, Osun State Development Forum, Texas, USA Scholarship Scheme, to L.A Salami Foundation for brilliant and indigent students of Osun indigenes. These combined efforts are yielding dividends as alums; Adegboyega Musthafa Adebayo was selected as a recipient of the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, and named an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, just as a former law student of the university made a first class at the final examination at the Law School.

The unprecedented level of physical and infrastructural development embarked upon by the Governor Ademola Adeleke government within a year into the saddle, which informed the completion of long time abandoned two-storey building in the College of Health Sciences, with 57 staff offices, and the ongoing construction of a dual-carriage access road from Ibokun road to Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Teaching Hospital among others, must have propelled the Vice-Chancellor, to reason that Osun varsity will be branded 10th in Africa in the nearest future. While some new generation universities are excelling in all spheres some older generation are not only declining, but they are waning in performance and influence. Espousing this fact is the ‘Orator’ Osun State University, Professor Anthony Kola Olusanya, who was reacting to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Wale Oladipo’s eulogy, who had earlier referred to Obafemi Awolowo University as “Oba awon unifasiti” (translated to mean, ‘king of all universities’), when he (Wale Oladipo) was introducing the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Osun varsity, Professor Sola Akinrinade. Olusanya responded by saying this attribute to Obafemi Awolowo University was in the past, when it was known as University of Ife. Wale Oladipo, a highly cerebral, and retired Obafemi Awolowo professor must have had the mindset of how OAU was, when the likes of world acclaimed scholar and 1986 Nobel-Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka was there, spanning through the studentship of Akinrinade’s era, when the varsity was not only a foremost citadel of learning in Nigeria, but also in the West Africa sub-region. “Today, Obafemi Awolowo is living on past glory. OAU’s problems did not start today.

During my studentship at the Graduate School, in the early 90s, Professor Olusola Ojo, then Head of Department, International Relations, rushed into the examination hall and tore my script due for submission in an examination ordered by the Graduate School into pieces. That action bordered on impunity. “In 1999, on Saturday July 10 at 4:30 a.m., the university community woke up to witness a violent and gruesome attack, allegedly perpetrated by 40 masked members of the Black Axe Fraternity who wore black, black T-shirts, and face masks. The incidence, which shook the whole of Ife township, left five students, including George Iwilade, the then Secretary General of the Students’ Union dead, while two others were injured. “Professor Rogers Makanjuola, who later became the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, in his book: ‘Water must flow Uphill (Adventures in the university Administration)’ shortly after the attack wrote: ‘Allegations that this assassination of prominent student Union members was sponsored by the university’s Vice-Chancellor’.”

In May, 2022, pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami recalled how some members of a confraternity were contracted to kill him when he was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor, OAU in 2017. Except for providence, the inauguration of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire almost developed into violence, coupled with allegations of fetish objects, and almost marred the process. In all these, the university was shut down. Explaining the rationale behind setting up a private university in Nigeria, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, who is the pioneer and founder of the first private higher institution in the country said: “The desire to provide enabling environment for uninterrupted quality education to future generations propelled him to establish the first private university in 1999.” The story of an Ajayi Crowder University graduate, who burnt all his certificates from primary school to university, as a result of 13 years of joblessness, Olutimain Alvin Lanre, prompting my childhood friend, a journalist of international repute, and former Director, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization to shed tears on Facebook, could best be described as satire, laced with wounded irony on our systemic failure of nationhood.