Osun Unveils Investment Brochure

The Osun State Government has intensified efforts to attract local and foreign investors with the launch of a comprehensive Investment Brochure highlighting opportunities across key sectors of the state’s economy.

The brochure was unveiled on Thursday at the Government House Banquet Hall, Osogbo. Governor Adegboyega Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, described the document as a strategic tool to position Osun State as a hub for investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the event, Adeleke said the launch demonstrates his administration’s commitment to making Osun a competitive and investor-friendly destination, emphasizing that sustainable growth and job creation depend on strong collaboration between government and the private sector.

“Since assuming office, we have pursued an investment-driven development agenda with focus and consistency. Osun State is open for business, and investors are not just welcomed here—they are valued partners in progress,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the state recently engaged high-level investors from Mainland China and Hong Kong, focusing on industrial development in manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and infrastructure. He added that the Osun State Dinner and Industrial Investment Roundtable also provided a platform for investors and policymakers to discuss available incentives and partnerships.

According to Adeleke, the investment brochure, developed by the Osun State Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA), presents structured opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, hospitality, infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and the creative economy.

He highlighted that beyond Osun’s natural advantages—fertile land, mineral resources, and a youthful workforce—his administration has taken steps to improve the ease of doing business, including establishing a one-stop investment centre under OSIPA.

The governor commended OSIPA for producing the brochure and urged the media to promote Osun as a credible investment destination, inviting investors to partner with the state in unlocking its economic potential and creating sustainable jobs.

Speaking at the event, Oluwaseyi Oladele Olaitan, Special Assistant to the Governor at OSIPA, said the agency had simplified investment processes and significantly reduced bureaucratic delays, particularly in land documentation.

He revealed that investors who obtain land through OSIPA could complete compliance processes and receive approvals within 45 days, describing the timeline as “record-breaking.”

“Osun State is currently the only state where a Certificate of Occupancy can be delivered in just over one month through the use of technology and coordinated processes,” Olaitan said, adding that the agency is open to joint ventures, public-private partnerships, and build-operate-transfer agreements.

He urged prospective investors to explore opportunities in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, transportation, health, and education, noting that innovative business ideas already tested elsewhere would also be considered.

Also speaking, Hon. Felix Lekan Olatunji, CEO of OSIPA, said the agency serves as a one-stop shop for facilitating investments and resolving challenges faced by both existing and prospective investors.

“Our role is to make doing business easier in Osun. We mitigate challenges, follow up on investors’ concerns, and escalate critical issues to the highest level of government when necessary,” Olatunji said.

He added that investors in the state are backed by clear policies and institutional support, attributing recent progress to reforms introduced under Adeleke’s administration.