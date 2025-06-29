Osun Unveils Climate Action Plan, Renewable Energy Policy

In a bold stride to position itself as a national leader in climate and clean energy policy, the Osun State Government has launched a comprehensive Climate Action Plan, Renewable Energy Policy, and Circular Economy Action Plan—marking June 2025 as a turning point in the state’s environmental leadership.

The unveiling took place during a high-level post-conference legislative roundtable with the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, held in Osogbo.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the session aimed to localize national climate policies and align subnational efforts with global sustainability goals.

“These policy frameworks are more than documents—they are Osun’s blueprint for climate-smart governance, investment, and resilience,” said Professor Chinwe Obuaku, Consultant on Climate Change and Renewable Energy to the Governor.

The Osun Climate Action Plan outlines sector-specific strategies to reduce emissions, adapt to climate impacts, and attract green investments. The Renewable Energy Policy sets out pathways to expand off-grid solar, mini-grids, and public-private partnerships, while the Circular Economy Action Plan targets waste management, recycling innovation, and green job creation.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration has earned national recognition for its climate vision. On June 18, the Governor was conferred with a Climate Leadership Award by Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in recognition of his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy advancement.

Building on that momentum, the state launched its “One Child, One Lamp” initiative on June 23, distributing IMOLE Solar Lanterns to secondary school students in rural communities. The program supports students preparing for national exams by providing clean, reliable lighting, while also encouraging solar technology adoption.

In another milestone, the state’s flagship Recycling Hub officially became operational on June 28. The facility is a cornerstone of Osun’s Waste-to-Wealth Strategy, designed to drive a circular economy, generate sustainable livelihoods, and reduce reliance on landfills.

“These achievements reflect our administration’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and climate justice,” Professor Obuaku added.

The Office of the Governor, through its Climate and Renewable Energy Desk, emphasized that Osun remains open to partnerships with federal institutions, international development agencies, and the private sector to scale up and deepen the impact of its climate initiatives.