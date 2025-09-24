Osun: Traditional Ruler Suspends High Chief Over Alleged Transformer Theft

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, has suspended the Oba Odo of Ilesa, High Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi, over allegations of stealing two electricity transformers belonging to the Araromi community in Ilesa.

The suspension came after Gbadamosi’s arrest by the police in Ilesa, where he allegedly declined to provide a written statement on the matter.

Residents of Araromi had earlier petitioned the Owa’s Panel on Conduct, Chieftaincy Matters, and Boundary Disputes, accusing the high chief of taking the transformers that were procured to serve the community.

Sources said Oba Haastrup had given Gbadamosi a one-week ultimatum to return the transformers, but the order was not obeyed, prompting disciplinary action.

In a video obtained by New Telegraph, the monarch was seen directing the embattled chief to produce the missing transformers.

Gbadamosi, however, denied the allegations, insisting he only intervened to help repair faulty transformers.

A palace source confirmed that the chief was detained by the police after failing to return the missing equipment, adding that he has been suspended as Oba Odo pending the outcome of investigations.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, also confirmed Gbadamosi’s arrest.