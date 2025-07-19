Osun Tourism Extravaganza And Mega Tourism Expo 2025 Holds August 6

Preparation for the hosting of Osun State Tourism Extravaganza and Mega Tourism Expo billed to hold on August 6 at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, has reached an advanced stage, with the organisers of the event, Osun State Tourism Board, promising a hitch free, aspirational and benefiting event.

With the theme: Harnessing cultural resources for sustainable tourism development, the organisers disclosed, ‘‘the premier event connecting industry leaders, innovators, and tourism professionals across Nigeria and Africa offers you a chance to position your business at the forefront of Nigeria’s thriving tourism industry. As the demand for sustainable tourism, authentic cultural experiences, and unique destinations continues to grow.’’ It further stated that the expo provides opportunity to: Showcase your organisation, business and services; Network with consumers and gain more insights to product enhancement; Engage and meet young people through talents and skilks demonstration; Connect with investors, professionals, stakeholders and industry leaders for business engagement opportunities; and Educational opportunities, cultural engagement, community development, tours, networking and connections for business advantage.

Registration for the one-day expo has since commenced online.

Osun State Tourism Board, which is organising this premier event to boost the state tourism development, is saddled with the mandate of generating revenue from hotel registration/renewal and other tourism enterprises, grading, classification and registration of hotels and other tourism enterprises.

It other mandates include: To pursue tourism development vigorously; maintain and develop all tourism infrastructure in the State; encourage public private participation in the promotion of tourism in Osun State; provide recreational and leisure facilities for domestic and international mass tourism at various sites such as Amusement Parks, Grooves, Shrines and Historical locations in the State;

Register all Hotels, Restaurants, Night Clubs, Bars, “Bukatarias”, Canteens, Cinema houses and other Hospitality Enterprises in the State as well as classify, grade and standardise them in collaboration with other relevant agencies of the state government; revive historical and religious sites; set up ethnographic museums for educational and cultural tourism;

Make direct marketing of tourism potential by establishing Osun Tourism Desks at key market hubs like Shopping Malls, Educational Institutions, Retreat Centers, Clubs, Hotels, Embassies etc. as well as to make marketing leaflets and brochure on identified tourist sites being planned for upgrading;

Organise tours with Schools, local tour Organizers and Embassies in Nigeria by packaging tour activities on Osun nature-friendly tourist sites; encourage internet marketing on both the State and Osun Tourism Board web-sites; up-date data analysis on Hotels and other tourism potential in the state for tourists and publication matters; and carry out further research into customers’ (Tourists) preferences.