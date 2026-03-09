Osun To Host Nigeria’s Table Tennis Elite

From April 12 to April 17, 2026, the ancient town of Otan Ayegbaju will once again pulse with energy as it becomes the epicenter of Nigerian table tennis.

The iconic Idera Multipurpose Hall will play host to the 6th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Tournament — a championship that has grown into one of the nation’s most prestigious sporting events.

Founded in honour of the late Michael and Felicia Alabi, the tournament has transcended its memorial roots to become a powerful platform for nurturing future champions.

Over the years, it has given rising talents the chance to shine on the national stage while offering seasoned athletes an arena to reaffirm their dominance.

Today, it stands as a vital bridge between grassroots participation and elite competition, embodying resilience, inclusivity, and excellence. The 2026 edition promises to be the grandest yet. More than 250 players from all 36 states of Nigeria will converge in Otan Ayegbaju, transforming the town into a vibrant hub of sporting brilliance.