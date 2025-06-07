Osun: Tinubu’s Aide Empowers Widows, Grades Roads

Share

In a heartwarming display of philanthropy, Ambassador Issah Niniola, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Protocol, has empowered widows in Osun State with a donation of ₦2.5 million.

In addition to this support, Niniola also facilitated the grading of several roads in Olorunda Local Government Area to ease the burden of poor transportation caused by dilapidated routes. The effort aims to improve the overall quality of life for residents in the area.

As part of his Eid-el-Kabir outreach, the presidential aide further distributed rams and cash gifts to residents of Osogbo Federal Constituency.

The financial support for the widows was in response to their request for assistance in bolstering their Cooperative Thrift initiative.

The beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude, describing the gesture as a true reflection of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mrs. Oladosu Basirat, leader of the widows’ cooperative, hailed Niniola’s kindness and unwavering commitment to humanity.

She said the donation would go a long way in boosting the members’ livelihoods.

“We commend him for this timely support, which has empowered many of our members to expand their small businesses and meet basic needs. Our prayer is that God will continue to uplift and protect him,” she said.

She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Niniola’s gesture in support of widows and the less privileged.

Other beneficiaries praised the presidential aide for his sense of generosity and compassion. They described the initiative as a welcome relief from the harsh economic realities widows often face.

In his remarks, Niniola explained that the road grading project in Ward 8, Olorunda Local Government Area, was part of efforts to enhance accessibility and living standards in the community. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting people across political lines.

Earlier, residents of Olorunda LGA had lauded his developmental initiatives, describing them as evidence of his dedication to community service and grassroots empowerment.

Niniola previously served as Director of Protocol to the President before retiring from active civil service and being appointed as SSA on Protocol to the President.

