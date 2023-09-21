‘Osun Telecoms Installations Audit Targets Safety Of Residents, Environment’ – GTNL

Global Transactions Nigeria Limited (GTNL), a company saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that telecommunications infrastructure complies with the environmental laws of Osun State has said the standard control activities are not a money-making venture, but an obligatory duty of the state government to ensure the safety of the residents of the state and the environment.

The company’s Director of Projects and Data Management, Morenike George-Taylor while fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo, on Wednesday reiterated that the about-to-be-commenced audit and inspections of existing installations within the state was to ensure total compliance with relevant Osun Environmental Protection Law, 2022.

Reacting to a report credited to the ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, asking the Minister of Communication to call Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to order on this issue, George-Taylor said such a statement from the highly respected personality was pre-emptive at this stage of the project.

According to her, the state governor, Ademola Adeleke has the obligation in accordance with the constitution, as the state governor to protect the people of his state and their environments who freely gave him their mandate.

She responded to the insinuation that the audit and inspections are meant to generate revenue mainly into the coffers of the state, saying such an assertion shows that those who are peddling the information must have been misinformed about the nitty-gritty of what the governor has in mind which revolves around the safety of the people and their environment.

According to her, the state is carrying out audits and inspections of existing installations within the state to ensure compliance with relevant laws and enforce notices, guidelines and regulations where there are contraventions against owners and developers of installations.

“The regulation is not a money-making venture, but aimed at ensuring all the telecommunications companies and others using telecom equipment comply with the laid down rules and regulations in accordance with Osun State Environmental Protection Law, 2022.

“There is nothing that the government can do if you obey the laws. The audit is to ensure the masts are in line with safety and environmental protocols and if they are there would be no issues. The laws are there to be obeyed so if you don’t want to obey the laws of course there would be a penalty.

“In addition, it is not only telcos that use telecommunications equipment, banks and insurance companies are also using telecommunications equipment, so this affects all installations affecting the environment related to telecommunications within the state.

“What of the abandoned masts all over the places? There was an issue you just raised about an abandoned mast, government has to go and derig those masts. Are we the ones to go and derig those masts that companies have put in place? Who should bear the cost of removal of an abandoned mast?’’

She further said: “Once again it is not income generation that the government is interested in, what the government is saying is that companies should come and pay their statutory dues and must comply with environmental regulations, so it’s a misconception.

“I have heard that the Telecommunications industry has tried to silence anybody who asks them to pay their dues. We are not saying you can not operate in the state, we want you to thrive here and to preserve the people who are patronizing your business. You cannot operate at the detriment of the people of the state.

“Telling the Minister to call a state governor to order is shocking. I have respect for him but saying that the minister should call the governor to order is a little bit hard.

“I know he must have been misinformed because he would not like to go against the law of the state to protect the people of the state from hazards. The people of the state appreciate the governor for putting their love at heart. And being in line with the United Nations and other countries prioritizing the protection of the environment.

“The environment is a big issue and what the Governor has done is in compliance with goal 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We believe protecting the environment is important.

“What the state is trying to do is to monitor all illegal mast construction and illegal development so as to promote sustainable urban development. This includes ensuring that all installations affecting the environment including telecommunication masts are safe, properly maintained and do not cause harm to humans, plants, animals and so on.

“There are a lot of cases of falling masts, especially in the rural areas, they were underreported because it happens in the rural communities and they are a result of those masts not being properly erected. I can give you 8 instances right now where telecommunication masts fell and people were killed.

“It is interesting to note that the perceived impacts, of non – non-regulation can be grave. Some include loss of life, sickness and contamination of the environment.”.

“By next month, we will organize a stakeholders meeting where questions will be asked and answers will be offered so that our aims and objectives can be clear. We seek to partner with organizations which have an aim to protect the environment and keep the residents of Osun State safe.”