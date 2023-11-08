Osun Targets 24hrs Hospitals’ Operation – Adekunle

The Osun State Government has stepped up efforts to improve health services at all state hospitals and pledged not to compromise on its vision.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Public Health, Dr Akindele Adekunle said that the present administration would invest adequate resources and efforts to ensure residents have access to better medical services near their homes.

Adekunle who made these known while fielding questions from journalists in his office, in Abere on Wednesday said the government targets round-the-clock operations at most state hospitals.

He hinted that the Governor has approved the enrollment of all retirees into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, affirming that new primary healthcare centres are to be constructed just as he said that the hospitals will enjoy adequate power supply and accessibility of safe potable water.

The Special Adviser also commended the Governor for his love for the pensioners and workers in Osun.

According to Dr Adekunle, these are part of what the health sector will benefit from the 100bn infrastructure plan flagged off by Mr Governor of the state recently.

The Special Adviser who called on the people of the state to enrol for the OHIS plan said, “The Governor of the State is embarking on several infrastructural upgrades in the state to address the diverse infrastructural deficit we met when we came on board. And part of it is the revamping and revitalization of the health sector his administration is embarking on”

The Chairman of the forum of SAs further said that “as am speaking with you now, there will be a total renovation of primary healthcare centres in each of the 332 wards in the state and the level of renovation to be done will ensure, there will be 24hrs service delivery in those health centres.

” The governor has given the order that we should enrol all pensioners in the state on the scheme. All of them came out in their large numbers to vote during the election and they deserve to be compensated.

“It is not even compensation, it is their right because they have a right to good health at that age having served the state for that long”.