Osun Students Report Adeleke’s Aide For Allegedly Causing Chaos Among Them

The leadership of the Joint Campus Committee, Osun axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has accused the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Students’ Matters, Oladejo Basiru Aderoju, of causing chaos among the students of tertiary institutions in the State.

The student body, while addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Thursday, alleged that Aderoju has been colluding with some members of the opposing All Progressives Congress to enthrone parallel leaders within the student’s structure and also causing embers of discord among them.

The Chairman of the NANS JCC, Osun Axis, Ogungbe Adedamola Taiwo claimed that the governor’s aide sponsored a factional election with a bid to put in place parallel leadership capable of jeopardising peace in the state.

He therefore urged Governor Adeleke to call his SSA to order by sanctioning him.

Already, he said students across tertiary institutions in Osun had decided to constitute a Conventional Planning Committee (CPC) tasked with overseeing the seamless transition of power to the next leadership, regretting that Aderoju and some certain individuals in Osun APC, who are “driven by a nefarious agenda to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere of the State, have brazenly utilized the Association’s name to conduct an unauthorized election, falsely claiming affiliation with the organisation.”

“NANS JCC Osun Axis hereby informs the general public that the Association has not transitioned power, and the legitimate CPC, endowed with constitutional backing, remains seized of the election process. Any rival election purportedly conducted by rogue elements is null and void, and such individuals are deemed persona non grata.

“The media and the public should note that the Osun State Government, through the Secretary to the State Government and the Governor’s office, explicitly prohibited factional elections yesterday (Wednesday) and warned against such action. Nonetheless, Mr Oladejo Basiru Aderoju, SSA on Students’ Matters to Osun State Governor, in collusion with APC elements hell-bent on jeopardizing the State’s peace and the good work of the performing governor, flagrantly sponsored the factional election.

“Previously, some individuals that the Congress of the Association had declared pariahs, have erroneously declared themselves leaders of the Association, which is tantamount to illegitimacy and mutiny,” he noted.

Calling for Aderoju’s suspension, the NANS JCC chairman said, “The Congress condemns Oladejo Basiru Aderoju’s destructive actions, including sponsoring thugs to kidnap student leaders and orchestrating DSS arrests. His defiance stems from misappropriating government funds intended for legitimate purposes.

“The leadership of the Axis urges Governor Ademola Adeleke to call Basiru to order or suspend him to prevent further harm to the Governor and Osun State.”

Efforts to contact Aderoju were not successful at the time of filing this report.

