Osun Still Leads As INEC Registers 5.0 Million New Voters

Osun State with a total of 552,045 or 12. 45 per cent, has maintained the lead in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osun State was followed by Lagos with 448.526 or 10.99 per cent, while Enugu with 1,839 or 0.04 has the least registrants among the 36 states of the country and Abuja.

INEC said it has recorded a total of 4,955,434 new voters since the exercise began on August 18.

Out of this number, 4,445,505 registered online, while the combined figures of the completed online pre-registration and physical (in-person) registration are 509,929.

The commission, in a statement by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, explained that 2,141,294 (48.17%) of online registrants are male, while 2,304,211 (51.83%) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, the majority, 2,924,643 (65.79%), are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 1,112,344 (25.02%) are students,” he said.

Olumekun, who is also INEC’s National Commissioner, stated that 229,758 (45.06%) of those who completed the registration are male, while 280,171 (54.94%) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, 378,132 (74.15%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34, while 196,529 (38.54%) are students,” he added.

The National Commissioner maintained that the commission has ended online registration in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, September 15, adding that in the next two weeks, INEC will conduct physical (in-person) registration at the designated venues in the territory.

“Thereafter, the commission will devolve the registration to all the 62 wards in the FCT from 29th September to 8th October 2025.

“Detailed addresses of the centres have already been uploaded to our official platforms,” he promised.