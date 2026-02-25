Osun: Stakeholders Differ On Seizure Of Council Funds

EVINCE UHUREBOR writes on reactions of political leaders, civil society groups, and concerned citizens to the ongoing local government crisis in Osun State

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking local government administration in Osun State as disputes over council leadership and withheld allocations continue to stall activities across the 30 local government areas of the state. What was once a legal disagreement over local authority has grown into a broader political confrontation involving accusations between state and federal officials.

And central to this deepening crisis is the reported withholding of about N130 billion in statutory local government allocations, a development that has further heightened tensions and prolonged the impasse. Also, there are sets of chairmen and councilors on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now Accord Party-led government in Osun, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting on the right to run the affairs of the councils.

The chairmen and councilors of the APC were elected in the October 15, 2022, election, while those of the PDP were elected during the February 22, 2025, poll. Amid the deepening standoff, political stakeholders, party leaders, civil society groups and concerned citizens have weighed in, expressing sharply divided views on the actions taken by the key actors involved.

Osun LG debacle more political than legal – Ochoma

A lawyer, Liborous Ochoma, in his reaction, said: “if Osun State were to be an APC state, no matter the crisis, certainly the funds would have been released to them without any bickering. So, I see more politics here than law because if it is not politics, all the parties would have been called to a roundtable.”

The Lagos-based constitutional lawyer suggested that it is time the Federal Government, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Office of the Minister of Finance intervened and call all parties to a roundtable discussion, stressing that the move is not punishing Governor Ademola Adeleke or the council chairmen, but rather the ordinary people of Osun State, who are being deprived of allocations meant for local government administration.

Obey Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy –Oke

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Busayo Oke, on his part, cautioned state governments against any attempt to undermine the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy, insisting that the ruling is final, binding and not subject to political negotiation. Oke, who represents Obokun-Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, maintained that compliance with the apex court’s decisions is a constitutional obligation for all arms and levels of government.

He stressed that recent Supreme Court pronouncements on the administration and financial autonomy of local governments had triggered renewed debates nationwide, but warned that personal, legislative or executive preferences cannot override constitutional mandates.

The lawmaker warned that no state House of Assembly, including Osun Assembly, has the constitutional competence to enact laws that dilute, circumvent or contradict the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy, describing such efforts as unconstitutional, null and void. “This is not about politics; it is about constitutional order,” he said, adding that while legislatures are empowered to make laws, they cannot reopen disputes that have been conclusively settled by the apex court through statutory manoeuvres.

Adeleke misleading the public –Akinola

Also speaking on the issue, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, accused Governor Adeleke of “propaganda, falsehood and deliberate misinformation” aimed at concealing what he described as the governor’s “administrative failure and disregard for judicial authority.”

Akinola, in a statement issued in response to allegations by Adeleke, who had alleged that Oyetola was backing illegal occupation of council areas in the state, stated that Adeleke was using propaganda, falsehood and deliberate misinformation to conceal his administrative failure and disregard for judicial authority.

Referring to Adeleke’s earlier claim that Oyetola was using his influence to withhold funds due to the local government areas in the state, Akinola described the claims as “nothing more than a desperate attempt to deflect attention from his glaring incompetence and serial abuse of the judicial process.”

He insisted that Oyetola is not responsible for any disruption in local government financing in Osun, adding: “If there is any delay or complication in financial disbursements, the responsibility lies squarely with the Adelekeled Osun State Government, which has flooded the courts with lawsuits in a failed attempt to overturn settled judicial decisions. No serious government sabotages its own legal standing and then seeks scapegoats for the consequences.” He accused Adeleke of having previously paralyzed local government administration in the state by instigating a prolonged strike by local government workers.

“The local government secretariats are open and functioning. Services continue to run, workers are back to their posts, and council administrations are carrying out their statutory responsibilities. The narrative of paralysis exists only in the imagination of a governor using falsehood to seek public sympathy,” he said. He referenced a Court of Appeal judgement delivered on February 10, 2025, which he stated reinstated elected local government chairmen in Osun State, emphasizing that the judgement was not appealed by the Osun State Government and therefore remains final and binding in law.

Commenting on alleged tenure elongation by the APC chairmen, the minister’s aide maintained that they were elected for a threeyear term and were “removed illegally within weeks of assuming office. Any suggestion to the contrary amounted to ignorance or intentional misinformation.” He disclosed that the issue of tenure is pending before the courts and advised Adeleke to desist from interfering in the affairs of an independent tier of government, as the Supreme Court has already granted full financial autonomy to the local government areas in the country.

End LG allocations delay to restore peace –PDP

In a communique by members of the National and State Assemblies elected on the platform of the PDP appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the local government crisis in the state.

The lawmakers, while endorsing the Accord Party and its candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for a second term, said the continued withholding of local government allocations due to the state is causing avoidable hardship for teachers, nurses, healthcare workers, local government civil servants, retirees, and traditional institutions at the grassroots. “We call on His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to give a directive to the illegal occupants to vacate immediately to avert crisis,” the communiqué read in part.

Declare state of emergency to prevent anarchy –coalition

A coalition of civil society groups in Osun State, in its reaction, urged President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the Osun over the lingering control of local government areas, warning that the prolonged impasse could degenerate into anarchy.

The coalition, Centre for Justice Initiatives (CJI), Community Advocacy and Initiative for Local Government Development (ILGD) and Centre for Justice and Community Advocacy, Nigeria (CJCAN), decried that parties involved in the imbroglio failed to adopt constitutional and political interventions. The spokesperson for ILGD, Comrade Kanyinsola Adebayo, stated that the coalition stands for the rule of law, sanctity of the constitution and an advocate for the protection of lives.

She stressed that Governor Adeleke’s disregard for the judgments of Appeal Court and Supreme Court, particularly those recognising the APC-led chairmen and councilors as the lawful administrators of local governments means that the state has effectively placed itself above the constitution. Secretary General of CJCAN, Comrade Amusa Opeyemi, who demanded that the Nigerian Senate should intervene by approving a state of emergency in Osun, like Rivers State, said: “We call on the President to declare a state of emergency in Osun State, strictly within the confines of the constitution, for the purpose of restoring rule of law, enforcing court judgments, and protecting innocent citizens.”

ALGON denies funds’ diversion allegation

The Forum of Council Chairmen in Osun State, under the umbrella of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), urged members of the state House of Assembly to steer clear of the council administration in the state. The Forum contended that its members had not committed any infraction over the control of councils in the state, reaffirming the chairmen’s constitutional autonomy to manage activities of local councils without any interference.

Also speaking during a media briefing in Osogbo, the Chairman of ALGON in the state, Samuel Abiodun Idowu, maintained that all their actions had been governed and backed by laws, warning Governor Adeleke’s government to desist from pettiness in dragging the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, name into his ‘self-inflicted failure’ recorded in the last 37 months of being at the helm of affairs. They further denied the allegation of funds’ diversion levelled against council chairmen by the state’s House of Assembly, stressing that no such diversion occurred since the assumption of office by the APC council chairmen and councilors in February 2025.

APC responsible for crisis in the state –Adeleke

Reacting to the development, Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said: “APC is the main source of disturbance in the state, paralyzing local government, mismanaging of council fund, and illegally deploying police, making Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and his cohorts the most hated entities in Osun political space.

He added: “The call is a continuation of the failed plot by the Osun APC leadership to seize power through the back door after their consistent failure to win the support of the Osun people. “We warn agents of violence and conflict that Osun has gone past the era of brute force. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to further disturb the peace of Osun State. Anybody found creating public mayhem will face the full wrath of the law.”