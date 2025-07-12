Osun Special Advisers Forum Backs Governor Adeleke

Forum of Special Advisers to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has affirmed their loyalty and support to the Governor as the news of defection from PDP continues to spread.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Adekunle Akindele, stated that it will stand by the Governor regardless of any political party he decides to join.

Akindele stressed further that he had earlier convened a meeting of the forum where the decision was made with all the members stating that they are ready to support the Governor.

He said, “As the news of Governor Adeleke defecting from PDP continues to spread, we, the Forum of Special Advisers to the Governor, wishes to state categorically that we stand by the Governor.

“This decision was made after series of deliberation at our last meeting, and we have decided that our loyalty and support remains with Governor Adeleke, regardless of whichever party he decides to join.

“Our commitment is to serve the people of Osun State in different capacities that we have been appointed to, and this we will continue to do regardless of the political party our principal decides to join.

“We are committed to the Imole project till 2030” the statement concluded.