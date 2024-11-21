Osun Shooting: CSOs Ask IGP To Fire Anti-kidnapping Unit Chief

Share

Concerned Civil Society Groups yesterday asked the InspectorGeneral of Police IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to remove the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Osun State SP Moses Lohor within seven days or face mass protests.

The group also demanded an investigation into the shooting of the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) Chairman Nurudeen Iyanda aka Alowonle. Alowonle was shot by police in Osogbo on Monday after he was allegedly found with arms and ammunition.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, spokesman Stephen Olanrewaju decried the arrest and shooting of the transport workers chief alleging the involvement of political interests in the situation.

Olanrewaju said: “Before this particular shooting of Alowonle, there were widespread allegations of high-handedness, indiscriminate arrests, extortion, and unannounced killings by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.”

Share

Please follow and like us: