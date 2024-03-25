New Telegraph

March 25, 2024
Osun Sets Up Committee On Cybercrime, Bullying

The Osun State government has set up a Cyber Crime Action Committee to check cybercrimes, cyberbullying and fake news. The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi said: “The increasing wave of fake news negatively affects both the government and the opposition and it is high time all operators were brought within the compass of the law in the exercise of their rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

“The committee domiciled at the Ministry of Justice has as members journalists and legal practitioners. “The public is hereby informed that the mandate is to ensure that fake news is nipped in the bid, no matter which the perpetrators are.” Alimi said the committee is to apply relevant sections of the Cybercrime Act of 2015 to ensure that all stakeholders operate within the law.

