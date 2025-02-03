Osun Sends SOS To Adeleke Over Epileptic Power Supply

Share

Many business owners and residents of Kajola, Ede, Osun State, have decried the epileptic power supply being experienced in the area.

The residents said the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) was not living up to expectations and urged it to improve its services.

Chairman, Kajola Community Landlords’ Association (KCLA), Pastor Daniel Agbolade, while fielding questions from journalists, decried the poor power supply to their business premises and homes.

According to him, the power supply has declined compared to how it has been in the past. Agbolade who is also the founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Praise and Mercy, OriOke Annu, Kajola, urged the IBEDC to find lasting solutions to erratic power supply to the territory.

Share

Please follow and like us: