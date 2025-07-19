Osun Senator, Fadahunsi Resigns From PDP

Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, the senator representing Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on Saturday, announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter dated June 12 and submitted to the Ward Party Chairman, Ward 4, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to the letter, Senator Fadahunsi noted that his resignation from the PDP was due to irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that had bedevilled the party at the National level after the 2023 general elections.

He added that his decision came after consultation and engagement with his political associates, family and friends.

The letter reads, “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect, due to the irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that have bedevilled the party at the National level after the 2023 general elections.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends. It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith.

“Thank you for your understanding.”