Osun Senator Backs Tinubu, Declares PDP ‘Dead’

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a “God-sent leader” whose policies are stabilising Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking with newsmen in his hometown, Ilase-Ijesa, on Sunday, Fadahunsi said that Nigeria’s economy is on the path to recovery under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Fadahunsi, who couple of months ago, defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that although he and others had long been critics of successive governments, Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda had begun to yield tangible progress, particularly in efforts to revive the economy and alleviate hardship among ordinary Nigerians.

“We have always been critics of government,” Fadahunsi said. “When the late President was alive, we stood our ground. But when we saw the upward movement of the economy under President Tinubu, we had to take it easy. We have no other choice but to support him so that the less privileged will survive.”

The senator, who hails from the Ife/Ijesa axis of Osun State, acknowledged that food prices remain high but noted that the situation has improved compared to previous months.

He expressed optimism that by the end of this year or early next year, Nigerians would begin to feel the positive impact of the administration’s economic reforms.

“Things will improve, and there will be mass production,” he assured. “We are all suffering now, but this government is listening. God really sent him, and our prayer is that He will give him good health so that the common man will breathe.”

Fadahunsi also took a swipe at the PDP, accusing it of self-destruction and loss of direction. According to him, the party had “abandoned itself,” while many of its members were already defecting or aligning with the APC in support of President Tinubu.

“We are not abandoning PDP; it is PDP that abandoned itself,” he said. “There’s no road in the place again. They may soon need cutlasses to find their way. APC will forge ahead — there’s no vacancy anymore. PDP is as good as dead.”

The lawmaker further hinted at backing President Tinubu for a second term, noting that Nigerians across party lines now recognise the need to consolidate the gains of the current administration for long-term stability.

“People across parties are joining him so that he can win the second term and stabilise the economy so our children will enjoy,” he said. “In Ife/Ijesa, he has started what he promised us, and we will have cause to smile soon.”