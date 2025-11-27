Osun Security Council Meets Again As Adeleke Warns Against Political Violence

The Osun State Security Council has convened once more to review and design new service-wide measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property against internal and external threats.

The meeting, presided over by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, had in attendance all service commanders and produced far-reaching resolutions to further shield the state from infiltration by bandits and domestic criminals.

Prince Adewusi, who conveyed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commendation to the security chiefs, expressed confidence that the ongoing security strategies would reinforce the safety and wellbeing of the people of Osun.

The Council urged residents to strengthen their collaboration with security agencies by providing timely information and reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has expressed concern over the rising cases of political violence in parts of the state, directing the Commissioner of Police to clamp down on political killings across Ijeshaland.

He condemned the recent killings in Ilesa and appealed to political actors to refrain from thuggery and bloodshed.

“If truly our goal is to serve the people, we must focus on the ballot and the free expression of the people’s electoral choices. I urge the Commissioner of Police to secure the affected areas and stop further killings,” the governor said.

In a related development, the state government has concluded arrangements to establish mobile courts comprising eight magistrates.

The initiative, a collaboration between the executive and judicial arms of government, aims to address overnight criminal activities, handle preliminary remand proceedings, and help decongest detention facilities.

The process commenced following a letter from the Governor’s Legal Adviser, Nurudeen Kareem, Esq., to the Chief Judge of Osun State, requesting the setting up of mobile courts to tackle congestion in detention centres of various law enforcement agencies.

Governor Adeleke noted that the initiative was necessary to prevent human rights violations, reduce security risks linked to overcrowded cells, and ensure basic criminal justice procedures continue despite the ongoing judicial workers’ strike.