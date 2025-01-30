Osun SDG Conference Concludes With Cultural, Creative Economy Tour

Share

…As Smart City Plc Donates ₦25 Million Towards Content Creation Studio

The final day of the Osun SDG Creative Conference culminated in a dynamic and immersive tour, offering participants a firsthand experience of Osun State’s rich cultural heritage, sustainable craftsmanship, and thriving creative economy.

The tour highlighted the intersection of tradition and innovation in promoting sustainability and community empowerment.

Participants commenced their journey at Afin-Ilu Palace, where they explored the history and significance of the royal drummer in Yoruba culture. This visit provided deep insights into the role of music and oral traditions in preserving heritage and strengthening community identity.

The next stop was the Adire Oodua Textile Hub, where attendees learned about the intricate process of Adire (tie and dye) and Batik fabric making. This visit underscored the importance of sustainable local fashion in economic development. A special runway show was incorporated to celebrate Osun’s finest textile designs, further promoting indigenous craftsmanship and creative enterprise.

At the Scrap Art Museum of Dotun Popoola, participants witnessed the transformation of waste materials into stunning artworks. This experience reinforced the value of recycling and upcycling in fostering a circular economy, demonstrating how discarded materials can be repurposed into valuable and profitable creations.

The tour effectively brought to life the conference’s key themes of sustainability, innovation, and economic empowerment. By engaging with real-world applications of sustainable development, participants gained a deeper appreciation of the potential for local industries to drive positive change.

In a significant boost to Osun State’s creative economy, the Executive chairman City, Sir Demola Aladekomo announced a generous donation of ₦25 million towards the establishment of a Content Creation Studio. The studio, set to be located in the SDG Skills Acquisition Centre in Dagbolu, will serve as a hub for emerging and professional digital creators, providing state-of-the-art facilities to enhance content production and digital storytelling in Osun State.

Commendation for Makers of Jumbo Food

The organizers of the Osun SDG Conference expressed deep appreciation to the makers of Jumbo Food, who ensured that 500 participants were well-fed throughout the three-day event. Their contribution played a vital role in fostering an environment of engagement and collaboration, further enhancing the success of the conference.

The Osun SDG Conference has successfully underscored the state’s commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and cultural preservation. With initiatives like the Content Creation Studio, Osun continues to position itself as a hub for creative excellence and economic empowerment

